Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $515.70

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.70 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 312,038 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

