ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,486. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.