Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

IMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.