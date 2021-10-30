ImageCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,367.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $211,094.18 and $50,367.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,730,205 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

