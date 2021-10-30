IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $28.25. IKONICS shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 17,215 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of 380.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.