IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

