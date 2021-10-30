IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY remained flat at $$11.65 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Get IG Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.598 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGGHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.