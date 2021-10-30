IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.32 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

