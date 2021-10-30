iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

IAFNF stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

