Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -219.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

