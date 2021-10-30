HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUYA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE HUYA opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. HUYA has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

