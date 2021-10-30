Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 67.6% in October

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 3,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

