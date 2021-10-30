Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on January 28th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Humana has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $24.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.