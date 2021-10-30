HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.77) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

