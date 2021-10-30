Houlihan Lokey’s (HLI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

