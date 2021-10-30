Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI traded up $10.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 861,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,077. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.