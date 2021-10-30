Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.64 million and the highest is $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

