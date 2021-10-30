HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$13.10 during trading on Friday. HomeServe has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

