HomeServe (LON:HSV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 981.37. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.93.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

