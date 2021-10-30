Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.14.

HCG opened at C$40.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

