Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.