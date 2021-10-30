Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.31. 1,285,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

