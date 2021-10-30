Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCHDF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

HCHDF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

