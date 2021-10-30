Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)’s share price rose 20.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.

About Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

