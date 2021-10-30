Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.