Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.
NYSE:HLT opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
