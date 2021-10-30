HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.