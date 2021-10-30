HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $6.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several research firms have commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,674,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,357. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

