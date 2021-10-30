Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 483,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

