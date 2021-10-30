Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $$14.74 during trading hours on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

