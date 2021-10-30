Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

