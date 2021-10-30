HempCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $528.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $528.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,892.26 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00613214 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,903,563 coins and its circulating supply is 263,768,413 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.