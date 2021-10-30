Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.43

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.