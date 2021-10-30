Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $224.95. 103,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

