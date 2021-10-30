Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $224.50.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

