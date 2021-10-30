Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

