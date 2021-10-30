Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

