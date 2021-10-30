HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

