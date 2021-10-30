Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,587. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

