Head to Head Survey: Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Warrior Technologies Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Technologies Acquisition N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $77.11 million 7.34 $54.67 million $1.80 11.16

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Warrior Technologies Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Technologies Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Technologies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 152.32% 8.46% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Technologies Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Warrior Technologies Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Warrior Technologies Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.