Head-To-Head Survey: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and EnQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $5.67 billion 5.86 $48.66 million $2.52 37.60 EnQuest $865.65 million 0.55 -$625.80 million ($0.02) -14.00

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest. EnQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 1 1 13 0 2.80 EnQuest 0 1 3 0 2.75

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $87.98, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. EnQuest has a consensus target price of $0.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given EnQuest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnQuest is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats EnQuest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. The PPB Retail segment covers sports betting and gaming machine services delivered through licensed bookmaking shop estates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The U.S. segment consists of sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and gaming services. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

