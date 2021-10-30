Head-To-Head Comparison: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.00 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.15 $7.70 million $0.05 117.60

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.56%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

