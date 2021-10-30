HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $228.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

