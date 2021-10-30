Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,394.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,045. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

