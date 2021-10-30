Haverford Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

