Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

