HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 140,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

