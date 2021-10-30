Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

