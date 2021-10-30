GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. GSI Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSIT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. 164,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.