Growth DeFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $814,609.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $814,609.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $63.46 or 0.00102921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,948 coins and its circulating supply is 433,931 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

