Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GPI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. 191,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $206.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

